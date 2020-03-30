Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Armenia announces more anti-crisis measures

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Government of Armenia is expected to adopt three additional anti-crisis packages during the upcoming emergency Cabinet meeting on March 30, PM Nikol Pashinyan announced

“Thus, the number of measures adopted by the government will reach 8. Four of them are of economic assistance in nature, the other four are social assistance,” he said, adding that the Cabinet meeting will be televised live.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





