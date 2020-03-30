Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE
YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding an extraordinary session.
The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.
The lawmakers are going to debate a number of bills on making amendments to the Law on Legal Regime of State of Emergency and Electronic Communication, the Law on Medical Care and Service to the Population, etc.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
