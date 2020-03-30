Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

Parliament holds extraordinary session – LIVE

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament is holding an extraordinary session.

The session has been convened at the initiative of the government.

The lawmakers are going to debate a number of bills on making amendments to the Law on Legal Regime of State of Emergency and Electronic Communication, the Law on Medical Care and Service to the Population, etc.

