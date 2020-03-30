Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   30 March

PM highlights education in overcoming poverty, asks students not to miss remote learning classes

YEREVAN, MARCH 30, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has called on students not to miss classes as schools and universities have deployed remote learning amid the COVID19 pandemic. He emphasized that the social problem in Armenia can be solved only through education.

“Dear children, dear parents, I am convinced that the social problem in Armenia is a problem of qualification, professionalism, skills and knowledge, and this problem can be solved only through education. Today we have to solve the social problem of at least tomorrow, if not today’s, including through education. Don’t miss a single class. We are preventing tomorrow’s poverty through today’s education,” PM Pashinyan said on social media.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





