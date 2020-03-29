Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 March

Armenia reports 52 coronavirus cases in one day, total cumulative number reaches 424

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has confirmed 52 new cases of COVID19, bringing the total cumulative number of the novel coronanavirus-caused disease in the country to 424 as of March 29, 11:00 GMT+4, the National Center for Disease Control reported.

With 30 patients having recovered and 3 fatalities, the number of active cases is 391.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





