ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week
YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most interesting and important events of the passing week.
“Every life is priceless” – Armenian PM addresses nation on COVID-19
Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia
First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia
5 Armenian soldiers infected with coronavirus feel well
Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia
Armenia bans interprovincial passenger transport amid lockdown
COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban
Entry from Armenia to Artsakh temporarily blocked with some exceptions
Deputy PM Avinyan introduces ac19.am app on coronavirus
Possibility of delaying mortgage loan repayments for up to 6 months – Central Bank makes statement
Armenian banks grant principal and interest payment holidays to thousands of borrowers
US to provide 1.1 million USD in aid to Armenia to fight COVID-19
Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan hopes they will have result from trial of COVID-19 vaccine in spring
Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting
Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side
1920 Shushi Massacres as the continuation of the Armenian Genocide
Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire – FM
President Sarkissian congratulates Russian FM Lavrov on birthday
Armenia’s new achievements in international rankings: PM presents the new reports
Armenia’s economic activity index grew 8.7% in two months
Government approves comprehensive action plan to counter coronavirus impact
Ex-official Gagik Beglaryan declared wanted on charges of embezzlement
Tigran Sargsyan appointed Eurasian Development Bank Vice President of Board