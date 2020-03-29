ARMENPRESS sums up key events of the week

YEREVAN, MARCH 29, ARMENPRESS. Armenpress state news agency presents the most interesting and important events of the passing week.

“Every life is priceless” – Armenian PM addresses nation on COVID-19

Coronavirus cases reach 372 in Armenia

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

5 Armenian soldiers infected with coronavirus feel well

Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

Armenia bans interprovincial passenger transport amid lockdown

COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

Entry from Armenia to Artsakh temporarily blocked with some exceptions

Deputy PM Avinyan introduces ac19.am app on coronavirus

Possibility of delaying mortgage loan repayments for up to 6 months – Central Bank makes statement

Armenian banks grant principal and interest payment holidays to thousands of borrowers

US to provide 1.1 million USD in aid to Armenia to fight COVID-19

Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan hopes they will have result from trial of COVID-19 vaccine in spring

Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

Artsakh denies Azerbaijani media reports on provocation by Armenian side

1920 Shushi Massacres as the continuation of the Armenian Genocide

Armenia fully supports UN chief’s appeal for global ceasefire – FM

President Sarkissian congratulates Russian FM Lavrov on birthday

Armenia’s new achievements in international rankings: PM presents the new reports

Armenia’s economic activity index grew 8.7% in two months

Government approves comprehensive action plan to counter coronavirus impact

Ex-official Gagik Beglaryan declared wanted on charges of embezzlement

Tigran Sargsyan appointed Eurasian Development Bank Vice President of Board

Tokyo Olympics 2020 postponed