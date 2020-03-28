COVID-19 latest updates: Number of confirmed cases surpasses 617,000 globally

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world has surpassed 617,000, according to the latest updates by coronavirus research centers.

Death cases are over 28,000.

137,336 patients have recovered.

Statistics

US tops in terms of the largest number of confirmed cases. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States has reached 104,277. 1704 patients have died in from COVID-19.

Then comes Italy with a total of 86,498 confirmed cases. The number of deaths is 9,134.

Italy is followed by China where the outbreak started. The total number of confirmed cases in China is 81,394. 74,971 patients have recovered, 3295 have died.

China is followed by Spain which confirmed 72,248 cases. 552 deaths were reported in one day, bringing the total number of death cases to 5,690.

Then comes Germany (53,340), followed by Iran (35,408), France (32,964), UK (14,543), Switzerland (13,377), the Netherlands (9,762).

Russia confirmed 1264 coronavirus cases, Turkey – 5,698 and Georgia – 85.

According to the World Health Organization, coronavirus cases have been confirmed in more than 195 countries and territories.

US becomes first country to exceed 100,000 coronavirus cases

The United States has become the first country in the world to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Guardian reported.

US President Donald Trump signed into law the largest economic stimulus package in US history, a $2.2tn bill designed to rush federal assistance to workers and businesses.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has increased by 15,000 as of March 27. 6,000 infected people are hospitalized in New York, nearly 1600 of them are in intensive care.

Hospitals in New York City, New Orleans, Detroit and other virus hotspots have sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff.

228 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia in one day

228 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Russia in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 1264, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus task force.

The cases were registered in 62 regions of Russia, 114 are in Moscow.

So far, 49 patients have recovered.

A new death case has been reported. The total number of deaths in Russia from COVID-19 is 4.

832 patients die from coronavirus in Spain in one day

832 people have died in Spain from the novel coronavirus in the past one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,690, RIA Novosti reported.

8189 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Spain. The total number of infected people is 72,248. 4,500 patients are in critical condition. 12,300 have already recovered.

Madrid reported 21,500 COVID-19 cases, 2,800 people have died.

Spain is the second in Europe after Italy in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths and infected people.

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia reaches 85

Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia has reached 85, RIA Novosti reports citing Georgia’s disease control and monitoring website.

The Georgian authorities declared a statement of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

So far, 14 people have recovered.

4641 citizens are quarantined.