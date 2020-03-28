Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

No coronavirus case detected in Armenia’s peacekeeping missions abroad

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. No case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been detected among the Armenian peacekeepers who are on a mission in Afghanistan, Lebanon and Kosovo, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said live on Facebook.

“Anti-epidemic measures continue in the Armenian Armed Forces aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. We also want to present what preventive measures are being taken in the peacekeeping troops”, she said while communicating with the Armenian peacekeepers in Lebanon, Kosovo and Afghanistan.

In turn, Commander of the Peacekeeping Brigade, Colonel Artak Tonoyan, participating in the live video, stated that they are in touch with the Armenian peacekeepers abroad.

“We constantly receive respective information about the health condition of our servicemen, their service and control the situation. We are conducting mission on various directions within the frames of the For Peace program. The mission in Afghanistan and Kosovo is being carried out jointly with the NATO. The mission in Lebanon is carried out under the auspices of the UN. Preventive measures are always being taken in the troops and at this moment there is no infected serviceman”, Tonoyan said.

Via a video conference the commander of the troops in Afghanistan, Lieutenant-Colonel Karen Tadevosyan introduced the situation and stated that at the moment the Armenian peacekeepers fulfill their duties. He informed that the troops were provided with medical alcohols to frequently disinfect their hands. Also, there is a nurse who is working very consistently. “Our service is being carried out normally”, he said.

Commander of the Kosovo troops, Mayor Armen Sargsyan also informed that disinfections with alcohol-based hand sanitizers are being carried out 6-7 times in a day. “Our staff is completely healthy. We are not in a panic and fulfill our duties”, he said.

Commander of the Lebanon troops, Captain Artak Petrosyan informed that all the troops are in a good condition and follow all the hygiene rules. “Our staff is provided with gloves, medical alcohol and face masks”, he said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan      

 





