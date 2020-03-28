Armenian President holds phone talk with Artsakh counterpart

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian had a telephone conversation with President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

President Sarkissian was interested in the process of upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections of Artsakh scheduled on March 31, given that tomorrow is the last day of the election campaign.

Armen Sarkissian expressed hope that like in the previous elections this time as they will be organized and held free and fair by maintaining the principles of democracy and competitive fight.

Armen Sarkissian and Bako Sahakyan highlighted the security and stability of Artsakh, which is the issue and goal of Armenia, Artsakh and all Armenians.

President Sarkissian was also interested in the actions taken in Artsakh to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

No case of coronavirus has been reported in Artsakh as of now.

In Armenia the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 372 according to the latest data.

