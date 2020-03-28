832 patients die from coronavirus in Spain in one day: RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 832 people have died in Spain from the novel coronavirus in the past one day, bringing the total number of deaths to 5,690, RIA Novosti reported.

8189 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Spain. The total number of infected people is 72,248. 4,500 patients are in critical condition. 12,300 have already recovered.

Madrid reported 21,500 COVID-19 cases, 2,800 people have died.

Spain is the second in Europe after Italy in terms of the number of COVID-19 deaths and infected people.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan