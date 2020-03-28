Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

President of Artsakh visits Police, holds working consultation

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan visited today the Artsakh Republic Police where he held a working consultation, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Issues related to the complex measures taken for combating the spread of the new coronavirus, as well as forthcoming state elections were on the discussion agenda.

The Head of the State noted that the system servicemen carried out a significant and responsible mission aimed at preserving public order and security, protecting the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of our citizens.

Within this context Bako Sahakyan underlined that during the organization and conduct of the upcoming national elections the Police should fully and efficiently carry out their functions, paying particular attention to all the rules to prevent the spread of the infection.





