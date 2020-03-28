Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Deputy Police Chief denies rumors on coronavirus case detected in Educational Complex

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Police Chief of Armenia Hayk Mhryan denies the rumors according to which a case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the Educational Complex of the Police.

“There is no case of coronavirus in the Educational Complex of the Police. Like all divisions, the Educational Complex as well carries out the measures envisaged within this framework”, he said at a press conference.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 372. 28 patients have recovered. One death case has been registered on March 26.

