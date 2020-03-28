Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Georgia reaches 85 – RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Georgia has reached 85, RIA Novosti reports citing Georgia’s disease control and monitoring website.

The Georgian authorities declared a statement of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of the disease in the country.

So far, 14 people have recovered.

4641 citizens are quarantined.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    





