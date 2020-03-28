228 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia in one day: TASS

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 228 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Russia in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 1264, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus task force.

The cases were registered in 62 regions of Russia, 114 are in Moscow.

So far, 49 patients have recovered.

A new death case has been reported. The total number of deaths in Russia from COVID-19 is 4.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan