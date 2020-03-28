Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

228 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia in one day: TASS

228 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia in one day: TASS

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 228 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed in Russia in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 1264, TASS reported citing the anti-coronavirus task force.

The cases were registered in 62 regions of Russia, 114 are in Moscow.

So far, 49 patients have recovered.

A new death case has been reported. The total number of deaths in Russia from COVID-19 is 4.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine 11:14, 03.21.2020
Viewed 4325 times
Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190 10:01, 03.22.2020
Viewed 3331 times
Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190

COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban 09:50, 03.23.2020
Viewed 2499 times
COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia 18:05, 03.26.2020
Viewed 2308 times
First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia 10:08, 03.21.2020
Viewed 2005 times
159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration