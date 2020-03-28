5 Armenian soldiers infected with coronavirus feel well

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. 5 Armenian servicemen who were infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)feel well, only one of them has fever, Defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

“All our five patients are in stable condition, they all feel well. Only one of them has fever, but not high”, Stepanyan said.

The spokesperson said no new tests were carried out among soldiers because there was no need for that.

“Among the quarantined soldiers none of them has fever or any other symptoms typical to the virus. No new soldiers have been quarantined”, Stepanyan said.

The direct contacts of these five soldiers are quarantined.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 372. 28 patients have recovered. One death case has been registered on March 26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan