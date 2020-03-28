US becomes first country to exceed 100,000 coronavirus cases: The Guardian

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States has become the first country in the world to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Guardian reported.

US President Donald Trump signed into law the largest economic stimulus package in US history, a $2.2tn bill designed to rush federal assistance to workers and businesses.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has increased by 15,000 as of March 27. 6,000 infected people are hospitalized in New York, nearly 1600 of them are in intensive care.

Hospitals in New York City, New Orleans, Detroit and other virus hotspots have sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff.