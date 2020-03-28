Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

US becomes first country to exceed 100,000 coronavirus cases: The Guardian

US becomes first country to exceed 100,000 coronavirus cases: The Guardian

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The United States has become the first country in the world to exceed 100,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), The Guardian reported.

US President Donald Trump signed into law the largest economic stimulus package in US history, a $2.2tn bill designed to rush federal assistance to workers and businesses.

The number of coronavirus cases in the US has increased by 15,000 as of March 27. 6,000 infected people are hospitalized in New York, nearly 1600 of them are in intensive care.

Hospitals in New York City, New Orleans, Detroit and other virus hotspots have sounded the alarm about scarcities of drugs, medical supplies and trained staff.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine 11:14, 03.21.2020
Viewed 4305 times
Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190 10:01, 03.22.2020
Viewed 3307 times
Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190

COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban 09:50, 03.23.2020
Viewed 2485 times
COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia 18:05, 03.26.2020
Viewed 2258 times
First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia 10:08, 03.21.2020
Viewed 1993 times
159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration