COVID-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan will lead to deaths of patients suffering from thalassemia

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan has led to a shortage of donor blood for the people who are suffering from thalassemia, most of them are children, Meydan TV reported.

Thalassemia is a blood disorder passed down through families (inherited) in which the body makes an abnormal form or inadequate amount of hemoglobin.

On March 23, 2020, head of the Azerbaijan Thalassemia Federation N. Guliyeva applied to the Azerbaijani public, stating that due to the coronavirus pandemic the number of blood donors has greatly decreased which can have catastrophic consequences for thousands of people suffering from thalassemia in the country. She said currently 1500 patients need regular blood transfusions.

According to the 2018 data provided by the director of Azerbaijan’s Thalassemia Republican Center, there are over 1 million (more than 10% of the population) thalassemia suffering patients in Azerbaijan, and due to the marriages of those suffering from the disease their number is constantly growing.

This challenge was a double blow to Azerbaijan’s healthcare sector and the low image of the country’s authorities who by spreading disinformation and hiding the real picture in the country regarding the COVID-19, are currently facing a deadlock.

Although the situation is out of control of the Azerbaijani leadership, they continue providing disinformation to the Azerbaijani and the international communities, trying to hide the real number of deaths and infected patients as a result of the COVID-19 + thalassemia situation.