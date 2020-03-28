LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 27-03-20

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

LONDON, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 27 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.13% to $1539.50, copper price up by 0.48% to $4789.50, lead price up by 3.76% to $1667.50, nickel price up by 0.33% to $11288.00, tin price up by 3.00% to $14090.00, zinc price up by 3.07% to $1848.00, molybdenum price stood at $17416.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

