US to provide 1.1 million USD in aid to Armenia to fight COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The US State Department informs that it plans to provide aid to Armenia to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Voice of America reported.

For that purpose the State Department and the USAID will provide 1.1 million USD to Armenia aimed at improving the healthcare field, in particular developing the laboratory systems, increasing the capacities for diagnosing coronavirus, assisting the expert circles, etc.

The State Department said in the past 20 years the United States provided 106 million USD in aid for Armenia’s healthcare sector development, the overall amount of aid comprises 1,57 billion USD.

In addition to Armenia, the State Department will also provide 274 million USD in resources to 64 of the world’s most at-risk countries. 

