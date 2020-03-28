Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-03-20

NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 27-03-20

NEW YORK, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. Precious metals prices for 27 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of gold futures is up by 0.89% to $1654.00, silver futures is down by 0.95% to $14.63, while platinum futures is up by 0.30% to $742.50.

The measurement unit is 1 troy ounce (31.1 grams).

New York’s NYMEХ (New York Merchantile Exchange) is a US futures market founded in 1882. Currently trade is carried out by the exchange’s two divisions, the NYMEX Division and the COMEX Division, the first one designed for trades of oil, gas, platinum, palladium, ethanol, coal, electricity and carbon dioxide emissions, the second one for gold, silver, copper and aluminum.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine 11:14, 03.21.2020
Viewed 4305 times
Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190 10:01, 03.22.2020
Viewed 3307 times
Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190

COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban 09:50, 03.23.2020
Viewed 2485 times
COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia 18:05, 03.26.2020
Viewed 2258 times
First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia 10:08, 03.21.2020
Viewed 1993 times
159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration