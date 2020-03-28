Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Armenian boxer infected with novel coronavirus

Armenian boxer infected with novel coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. One of the members of the Armenian Boxing Team has been infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the Boxing Federation said.

All members of the delegation who returned from London are under the direct supervision of doctors.

Recently the Armenian Boxing Team participated in the Tokyo 2020 qualification tournament in London, but it was suspended few days after its launch.

Number of people infected with the coronavirus in Armenia has reached 327 according to the latest data. 28 patients have recovered. 1 death case has been registered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan     

 

 





