Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 March

Road condition

Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 28, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 28, starting 08:15, the roads are mainly passable in Armenia, only the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Georgian side reported that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is open only for trucks.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan    





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine 11:14, 03.21.2020
Viewed 4301 times
Armenian President phones Moderna’s Noubar Afeyan over coronavirus vaccine

Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190 10:01, 03.22.2020
Viewed 3297 times
Number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Armenia reaches 190

COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban 09:50, 03.23.2020
Viewed 2484 times
COVID19: Armenia issues updated travel ban

First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia 18:05, 03.26.2020
Viewed 2237 times
First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia 10:08, 03.21.2020
Viewed 1991 times
159 active novel coronavirus cases in Armenia

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration