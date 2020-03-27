Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Armenia, China prolong suspension of visa free entry until May 31

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The temporary suspension of visa free entry between Armenia and China has been prolonged until May 31, ARMENPRESS reports the Foreign ministry of Armenia wrote on its Facebook page.

‘’At the same time we inform that starting from March 28, 24:00 China temporarily (for unknown period) bans the entry of foreign citizens, including of those who already have the visa or have residence status’’, reads the statement.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





