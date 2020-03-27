Artsakh's President chairs meeting of Commission coordinating coronavirus spread prevention

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan chaired on March 27 an enlarged meeting of the Interdepartmental Commission coordinating the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus with the participation of representatives of the legislative, executive, judicial and other state bodies.

The process of activities being carried out to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic was on the meeting agenda. Special attention was drawn to the implementation of all the preventive measures to protect the health of the population during the March 31 state elections.

The President of the Republic gave concrete assignments to the responsible officials on the proper conduct of this important national event, implementation of complex sanitary and hygienic measures in all the electoral precincts, administrative buildings of electoral commissions, CEC press center building, as well as providing voters and people involved in the elections with disinfectants, personal masks, gloves and pens. In his speech the Head of the State noted that everything would be done to avoid possible negative consequences related to the spread of the novel coronavirus and to pass this important period with honor as well. Bako Sahakyan highlighted that all actions should be aimed at ensuring the welfare of our country and citizens, the future of a free, independent and democratic state. National Assembly chairman Ashot Ghoulyan, minister of state Grigory Martirosyan and other officials participated in the meeting.