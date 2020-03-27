Armenia healthcare minister,Noubar Afeyan, Ruben Vardanyan, Lord Ara Darzi to hold online conference

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Co-Founder Noubar Afeyan, and IDeA Foundation Co-founder, Aurora Humanitarian Initiative and UWC Dilijan International School Co-founder Ruben Vardanyan, Lord Ara Darzi, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College, London and McKinsey & Company executive Andre Andonian will participate in an online conference titled “COVID-19: Challenging General Fear” on March 28 at 15:00. It will be broadcast on the Futures Studio platform.

The moderated on-line panel discussion is a unique opportunity to plug in and learn first-hand what world renown and trusted experts, national and international officials dealing with COVID-19 on the daily bases have to say. The issues to be covered range the background to this new virus, the prevention of cross-infection in the community, the best and proven protection measures, computer modelling, the prospects of therapeutics and vaccinations, the capacity of the health systems in Armenia and around the world to tackle the pandemic, the fake news and the myths surrounding it and the scientific knowledge we could confidently rely on today and tomorrow. The panelists will share their understanding how the on-going pandemic affects various aspects of our present-day lives and discuss the unknown – the upcoming social, economic, political, demographic, behavioral, etc. changes we should anticipate and be ready to tackle together in the months and years to come.

Panelists:



Dr. Noubar Afeyan, FAST Co-Founder, Member of the Board



Lord Ara Darzi, Director of the Institute of Global Health Innovation at Imperial College. London, FAST Member of the Board



Ruben Vardanyan, FAST Co-Founder, Member of the Board