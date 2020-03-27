769 people die from novel coronavirus in Spain in one day: Euronews

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A record number of deaths were recorded in Spain from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the past 24 hours, Euronews reports.

769 people have died from COVID-19 in past one day. The death toll is reaching 5,000.

The number of confirmed cases is also growing: 9,000 cases were confirmed in the country in one day, bringing the total number of infected people to 64,000.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries. Number of confirmed cases globally is 549,000.