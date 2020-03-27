Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijani shooting

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Armenian Armed Forces has been wounded by the Azerbaijani shooting in a military position located in the north-eastern direction of the Republic on March 27, Defense ministry’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan told Armenpress.

Mrs. Stepanyan said the soldier was slightly injured and is in good condition.

“The adversary stopped firing shots after the countermeasures taken by the Armenian side. At the moment the situation is calm”, she said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan     

 





