Inecobank has published a comprehensive analysis on COVID-19 impact

Today the Strategic Management Center of Inecobank published an analysis, where it referred to the impact of COVID-19 virus on the following directions։

  • possible scenario analysis;
  • suggestions to mitigate economic risks;
  • short description of measures taken by Inecobank․

To read the whole analysis, please view the following link․

ABOUT INECOBANK CJSC

Inecobank CJSC is one of the leading banks in the South Caucasus region, focused on individual customers, small and middle market businesses and large corporations offering a full range of banking services including break through and innovative digital banking solutions. For over 24 years the bank has been providing unmatched convenience in Armenia serving more than 500 000 customers and over 200 000 online users.  Inecobank developed and delivered industry-leading digital banking solutions with the purpose of introducing an entirely new culture of banking services.

 




