No case of coronavirus detected in military positions of frontline – defense ministry spox

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. No case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has been registered in the military positions of the frontline of the Armenian Armed Forces, Defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said live on Facebook.

“The quarantined soldiers are from the staff of the military position that is not engaged in combat affairs. At this moment we have no case of coronavirus in the military positions of the frontline. The situation is under control”, she said.

On March 27 two more servicemen in Armenia have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, they are hospitalized and are in satisfactory condition. A total of 5 servicemen have tested positive for coronavirus, their direct contacts are isolated.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 329, 28 patients have recovered. 1 citizen, aged 72, has died on March 26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan