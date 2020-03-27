Erebuni Plaza gunman found unfit to stand trial

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. The gunman who stormed into the Erebuni Plaza Business Center in Yerevan on January 23 and opened erratic gunfire and took hostages before eventually surrendering to police in the non-fatal incident has been found unfit to stand trial by a court.

The 33-year-old gunman, Artur Torosyan, has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to his defense attorney Eduard Aghajanyan. A court has ordered the defendant to be transferred to a psychiatric institution.

