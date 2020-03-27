Two quarantined Armenian servicemen test positive for COVID-19

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Two more servicemen have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after the three earlier cases diagnosed yesterday, the Armenian military reported.

The two new cases have been diagnosed in servicemen who were quarantined after the first case was confirmed in a non-combat military base. 35 quarantined servicemen have tested negative, Defense Ministry spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said in a statement.

All 5 infected servicemen are hospitalized and are in normal condition. One has mild fever, the rest don’t have any symptoms. Their direct contacts are quarantined.

COVID-19 figures in Armenia as of March 27, 13:57 GMT+4.

Total cumulative number of confirmed cases: 329

Active cases: 300

Number of recovered cases: 28

Number of fatalities: 1

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan