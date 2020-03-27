Healthcare minister visits quarantined citizens in Tsaghkadzor resort town

TSAGHKADZOR, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Healthcare of Armenia Arsen Torosyan visited citizens who are currently quarantined in Nairi Rest House in Tsaghkadzor resort town, the minister said live on Facebook.

“Today I decided to tour the places where our citizens are in a temporary quarantine in order to rule out their direct contact with the remaining citizens and prevent the spread of the virus. Currently I am in Nairi Rest House”, the minister said.

One of the volunteers, who follows the health condition of isolated citizens, told the minister that all rooms in the House are occupied, all quarantined people feel well.

Minister Torosyan said he will visit also the other places where there are quarantined citizens during the day.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 329, 28 patients have recovered. 1 citizen, aged 72, has died on March 26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan