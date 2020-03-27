Four Russian, one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during current state of emergency

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Four Russian and one Belarussian airlines operate flights to Armenia during the current state of emergency which was declared in the country to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Deputy minister of territorial administration and infrastructures Armen Simonyan said at a press conference.

“Belavia Belarussian airline will carry out Minsk-Yerevan flight in coming days. From the Russian airlines –Ural Airlines, Aeroflot, Sibir Airlines and Nordwind Airlines are operating flights. The passenger flow has greatly decreased. As of March 8, we had 6,000 passengers daily, but now their number is nearly 800”, the deputy minister said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 329, 28 patients have recovered. 1 citizen, aged 72, has died on March 26.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan