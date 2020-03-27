Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia
12:27, 27 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.
He said the baby is asymptomatic. The baby’s mother is also infected.
“The baby doesn’t have symptoms, the mother had fever for two days but doesn’t have symptoms at this moment. They are under medical supervision,” Torosyan said.
COVID-19 figures in Armenia as of March 27, 12:00 GMT+4.
Total cumulative number of confirmed cases: 329
Active cases: 300
Number of recovered cases: 28
Number of fatalities: 1
Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan
