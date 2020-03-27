Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

He said the baby is asymptomatic. The baby’s mother is also infected.

“The baby doesn’t have symptoms, the mother had fever for two days but doesn’t have symptoms at this moment. They are under medical supervision,” Torosyan said.

 

COVID-19 figures in Armenia as of March 27, 12:00 GMT+4.

Total cumulative number of confirmed cases: 329

Active cases: 300

Number of recovered cases: 28

Number of fatalities: 1

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1

https://www.gov.am/files/docs/3969.pdf
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration