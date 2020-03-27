Two-month old baby infected with novel coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. A two-month old baby is infected with the novel coronavirus in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

He said the baby is asymptomatic. The baby’s mother is also infected.

“The baby doesn’t have symptoms, the mother had fever for two days but doesn’t have symptoms at this moment. They are under medical supervision,” Torosyan said.

COVID-19 figures in Armenia as of March 27, 12:00 GMT+4.

Total cumulative number of confirmed cases: 329

Active cases: 300

Number of recovered cases: 28

Number of fatalities: 1

