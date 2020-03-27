10 more patients recover from coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. 10 more citizens have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Armenia, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said live on Facebook.

“10 more citizens have recovered and were discharged from hospital after double testing. At this moment, the total number of citizens who recovered and were discharged is 28. As of now, we have 329 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 28 recovered citizens and 1 death case. Currently, the number of citizens undergoing treatment is 300”, the minister said.

He informed that one of the infected patients is in critical condition, but the lives of the others are not in danger.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 329, 28 patients have recovered. 1 citizen, aged 72, has died on March 26.

