Converse Bank has launched a new Mobile application

Converse Bank has launched a new Mobile Banking App. The app is simple, functional, and flexible.

“Converse Bank was the first in Armenia to launch Mobile Banking App in 2014 enabling customers to partially move banking operations to digital platforms. The launch of the new Mobile Banking App is another step in the Bank's Digital Platform Transfer Policy. The development of the app will be continuous and we look forward to the active involvement and support of our customers in this process. We are open to hear, discuss application development, add new features, simplify their wishes and expectations and bring them to life, ”said Marine Bleyan, the Head of Converse Bank's Digital Banking Center.

The Bank's Mobile App allows you not only to perform "classic" functions such as replenishment, loan repayment, transfers, payments, currency exchange, etc., but also to take advantage of some of the unprecedented opportunities in Armenia.

“

Our app is the only one in Armenia by which one can pay Card to Card international transfers to foreign bank payment cards, Opening Accounts, for Zvartnots Airport parking servicing and more. The registrants in the app are also automatically given a Visa virtual card and account at the time of registration, which are simple tools for shopping online, ”added Marine Bleyan.

It was also noted that the Bank's current and potential customers will be informed in a more detailed way about the possibilities of the Mobile Banking App following the publications in this regard.

Converse Bank CJSC is regulated by Central Bank