China ready to assist US in fighting COVID19 – RIA Novosti

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. China is ready to support the United States in fighting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, RIA Novosti reports.

“In current situation China and the US should unite and fight against the epidemic. Several Chinese companies provided a humanitarian aid to the US. The Chinese side understands the current difficulties facing the US side and is willing to assist”, the Chinese President said.

Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased greatly, bringing the total number of cases to 85,594, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

With this number US is passing China which has a total of 81, 340 confirmed cases.

In the evening of March 26, more than 13,000 new cases were confirmed in the US, which made the country the first in the list of states having the largest number of confirmed cases.

1300 patients have died in the US from coronavirus.

So far, 1868 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan