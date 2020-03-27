COVID-19: US overtakes China with most confirmed cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in the United States has increased greatly, bringing the total number of cases to 85,594, according to the data released by coronavirus research centers.

With this number US is passing China which has a total of 81, 340 confirmed cases.

In the evening of March 26, more than 13,000 new cases were confirmed in the US, which made the country the first in the list of states having the largest number of confirmed cases.

1300 patients have died in the US from coronavirus.

So far, 1868 patients have recovered.

In late December 2019, Chinese authorities notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about an outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, central China. WHO declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus a global pandemic and named the virus COVID-19. Cases of coronavirus have been reported in over 195 countries. Number of confirmed cases globally is more than 532,000. Over 24,000 people have died, 124,000 patients have recovered.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan