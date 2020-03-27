Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   27 March

Two Armenian cities get women commissioners in “unprecedented” appointment in police force history

YEREVAN, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Two women ranking police officers of the Armenian police force have been appointed to top positions in two cities, a move which PM Nikol Pashinyan described as “unprecedented for the history of Armenia”.

Lt. Colonel Meline Yeghshatyan has been appointed to serve as Police Commissioner of the Gugark PD, and Captain Janna Shahnazaryan has been appointed to serve as Police Commissioner of the Tsaghkadzor PD.

“This is in pursuance of our policy regarding increasing women’s involvement in all sectors of public life. Good luck to Meline Yeghshatyan and Janna Shahnazaryan. It’s not gonna be easy. But I believe that with their example many women will be inspired, and men will become more responsible,” PM Nikol Pashinyan said on social media.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





