LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 26-03-20

LONDON, MARCH 27, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 26 March:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.66% to $1541.50, copper price down by 0.65% to $4766.50, lead price down by 1.83% to $1607.00, nickel price up by 0.80% to $11251.00, tin price up by 2.20% to $13680.00, zinc price down by 2.34% to $1793.00, molybdenum price down by 2.83% to $17416.00, cobalt price stood at $30000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.