Entry from Armenia to Artsakh temporarily blocked with some exceptions

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Highway patrols will be deployed on the roads from Armenia to Artsakh, temporarily blocking the entery of all people to Artsakh, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Police of Armenia.

The statement issued by the Police notes that the measures are in the sidelines of the measures aimed at the prevention of the spread of coronavirus.

The statement also notes that there will be some exceptions for

People registered in Artsakh Transportation of goods, including for passanger cars with the condition of being fully loaded Members of observer mission for Artsakh's elections and reporters in case of existence of relevant documents.

