Nearly 660.8 million AMD donated to anti-coronavirus efforts in Armenia
20:11, 26 March, 2020
YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Finance informs that a total of 660 million and 766 thousand drams has been donated to the Armenian government for its anti-coronavirus efforts, ARMENPRESS reports the government said.
The treasury account (900005001947) was opened on March 17th for citizens and organizations willing to make donations.
The government said a total of 2698 payments were made since.
Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan
