Artsakh's President convenes consultation with Security Service

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the National Security Service on March 26 and convened a working consultation there.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President's Office, issues relating to the complex measures taken for preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, as well as forthcoming state elections were on the consultation agenda. Particular attention was drawn to the activities of the national security structures aimed at ensuring the state’s and people’s security, protection of every society member, defense of legitimate interests and rights of citizens.

The Head of the State also underlined that during the state elections all measures should be taken to secure the health of the population. President Sahakyan highlighted the active participation of the national security servicemen in the solution of the set tasks within their powers