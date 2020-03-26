First coronavirus-linked death recorded in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. The first coronavirus-linked death was recorded at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital today. The patient was 72 years old, Alina Nikoghosyan, spokesperson of the health minister of Armenia wrote on her Facebook page.

''A death was recorded at Nork Infection Clinic Hospital. The 72-year old patient had been tested positive for coronavirus, suffered double pneumonia, polyorganic deficiency, respiratory distress syndrome, hypertensive heart disease and heart rhythm disorder. Unfortunately, due to concomitant diseases it was impossible to save the patient's life'', Nikoghosyan wrote.

The spokesperson added that since yesterday the patient was in resuscitation department and his health condition was assessed as critical.

He was a citizen of Armenia.

PM Pashinyan said at the Cabinet meeting on March 26 that one of the patients in critical condition is a citizen of the USA, he is not Armenian.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, 17:00.

Starting March 24, 23:59, the free movement of people is also restricted across Armenia until March 31, 23:59.

By 10:00, March 26 the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases was 295. 18 people have recovered so far.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan