President Sarkissian receives parliamentary standing committee chair Andranik Kocharyan

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defense and security affairs Andranik Kocharyan, the President’s Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon a number of issues relating to the country’s security.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan     





