Armenia uses hydroxychloroquine-azithromycin combination for severe COVID-19 cases

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Armenia is using the combination of Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin to treat COVID-19 patients who have pneumonia or who have underlying health conditions, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference. He said the combination is administered to critically ill patients. Torosyan said they’ve switched to the combination 3 days ago.

“Before that we had a combination of two other drugs, which was a medication for HIV, which we were administering to many patients. It is still too early to make consluions on our own experience because very few days have passed and we have tested it on few patients. We are following the international scientific news reports, we are in contact with our colleagues in China, Italy and the US, in order for us to be able to apply the results of their treatment of their many patients on our few patients,” Torosyan said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan