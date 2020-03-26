Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Government announces benefits for vulnerable families

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Parents having children below the age of 14, and who have become unemployed between March 13 – 25, will receive benefits from the government.

Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Zaruhi Batoyan said at the Cabinet meeting that the benefits will be lump sum payments.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





