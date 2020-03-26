Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   26 March

Minister of Emergency Situations donates monthly salary to coronavirus response efforts

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Emergency Situations Felix Tsolakyan has donated his monthly salary for the coronavirus response efforts, the ministry said.

As of yesterday, a total of more than 1 million dollars in donations were received.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





