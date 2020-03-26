Artsakh’s President meets with representatives of political parties supporting authorities

STEPANAKERT, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan held a meeting today with representatives of the Artsakh Parliament’s political parties supporting the authorities, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

State elections to be held on March 31 of the current year were touched upon during the meeting.

Within this context the Head of the State underscored once again the necessity of implementing all preventive and organizational activities and maintaining sanitary and hygienic rules in the pre-election period to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus in the republic.

The meeting also addressed the ways of solving tasks on taking possible additional measures in case of the occurrence of new circumstances in the fight against the coronavirus.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan took part in the meeting.