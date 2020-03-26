Some patients don’t reveal all direct contacts, hampering epidemiological investigation

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. Most COVID19 cases in Armenia are in Yerevan, the provinces of Armavir, Ararat and Kotayk, healthcare minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference.

“We have provinces where the situation is more controllable, however in some provinces new cases continue being detected, for example in Kotayk,” he said, adding that most cases so far are in Armavir province, Ararat province, Kotayk province and in Yerevan.

“The number of infections in the provinces of Syunik, Shirak and Lori is very small. We don’t have cases in the provinces of Vayots Dzor and Gegharkunik”, he said.

Speaking about the process of detecting direct contacts of confirmed cases, Torosyan said: “We have cases where the direct contact circle is 100% known, and we aren’t continuing the epidemiological investigation which follows each confirmed case. However, there are cases where we continue investigating continuously, discovering new contacts. We have citizens who aren’t telling us about all their contacts, which is very surprising for me,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan