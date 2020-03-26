One ambulance driver, one doctor infected with coronavirus in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 26, ARMENPRESS. 2 out of the 290 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia are doctors, and one is an ambulance driver, Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference.

“On March 19 one of the nurses working at the infectious diseases hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, she was hospitalized and currently feels well. We also have one doctor and an ambulance driver who were infected with the virus. This is unavoidable, no matter how we try to protect them, because they are communicating most with the infected patients. The infected healthcare workers are isolated, their lives are not in danger”, the minister said.

On March 16 Armenia declared a 30-day state of emergency to fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus. The state of emergency is effective until April 14, at 17:00.

According to the latest data, the number of coronavirus cases in Armenia is 290, 18 patients have recovered.

